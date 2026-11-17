Today, November 17, is New York State School-Related Professionals (SRP) Recognition Day in New York State.

Today, we celebrate the people who help make our schools work every single day.

In New York City, that includes paraprofessionals, school secretaries, school nurses, occupational and physical therapists, school counselors, school social workers and psychologists, and so many others whose contributions often happen behind the scenes.

But this day didn't just happen. It took organizing and advocacy.

In 2002, more than a dozen local unions submitted Resolution 48 at the NYSUT Representative Assembly, calling for a day to recognize school-related professionals. Delegates approved it.

From 2003 through 2006, union members and legislative staff continued lobbying lawmakers, with annual proclamations recognizing the day. After years of advocacy, the State Legislature passed legislation establishing SRP Recognition Day permanently. Governor Eliot Spitzer signed it into law in 2007.

The third Tuesday of November was chosen so the recognition would fall during American Education Week.

That's an important piece of our history. It reminds us that recognition doesn't always come simply because we deserve it. Sometimes, we have to organize and fight for it.

And that brings me to something happening here in New York City.

Paraprofessionals have become a buzzword over the last few years. Our work, our pay, our shortages, and our importance to public education are finally getting more attention.

But let's be honest. We don't do this work for recognition. We do it because we care about our students and the work we do.

Of course, it's wonderful to have a day when we are celebrated and recognized. We appreciate the breakfasts, thank-you notes, messages, and kind words.

But what we really need is bigger than one day.

We need to be listened to. We need to be genuinely respected. We need our contributions recognized not just in speeches, but in our paychecks, working conditions, benefits, contracts, and the decisions that affect our lives.

That's why this movement is so important.

We cannot simply wait for someone to recognize our value. We have to stand together, speak up, and demand the respect and equity we deserve.

Today, I want to celebrate every paraprofessional and every school-related professional who shows up, puts in the work, supports our students, and helps keep our schools running.

I also want to recognize the contributions SRPs make to our unions, our school communities, and the strength of our collective voice.

To my fellow paraprofessionals and all school-related professionals: I see you. I appreciate you. And I hope you know that your work matters.

Let's celebrate today, but let's keep working together for the recognition we deserve every day of the year.

Recognition is a start. Respect must be the standard. And together, we have the power to demand both.