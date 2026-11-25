Shocking news about the retired paraprofessionals that were affected by a problem involving their accident-disability retirement benefits. If you’re not aware, watch this video.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DgKX9U9wfzE/?cnvx=d2ljYXA0Y2w2bDMw

I had three reactions: shock, sadness, and anger.

First, shock.

According to the information we now have, approximately 183 retired paraprofessionals were affected by a problem involving their accident-disability retirement benefits. Apparently, the Teachers’ Retirement System identified an incorrect calculation and that the three teacher trustees were made aware of the issue in February.

But the affected paraprofessionals reportedly did not learn about it until June. Four months later.

Let that sink in.

These are people who spent their careers serving our schools. Their retirement security was at stake. They deserved to know what was happening as soon as possible. Yet, according to the timeline, this information was known months before the affected retirees were notified.

And what else was happening during that time? The Teachers’ Retirement System trustee election.

The election process was moving forward while these paraprofessionals were left in the dark. I find it shocking that the people entrusted with representing our interests could have known about something this serious and still allow so much time to pass without making sure the affected members were informed.

Then comes the sadness.

Because, unfortunately, this feels familiar.

Once again, paraprofessionals are being reminded where we stand in the eyes of some of our union leadership. We are essential when our labor is needed, when our dues are collected, and especially when our votes are counted. But when our livelihoods and retirement security are on the line, are we really being treated like members whose concerns deserve the same urgency and attention as everyone else’s?

It is heartbreaking to think that a group of retired paraprofessionals could have been left without information that directly affected their financial security while the trustee election continued.

And finally, anger.

I am angry that the people our members continue to elect to represent us seem too often to put caucus loyalty ahead of member accountability.

Our union is supposed to belong to its members. Not to UNITY. Not to any caucus. Not to the people holding office. The members are the union.

When elected representatives become more concerned with protecting their political power than demanding answers and transparency, something is seriously wrong.

I am especially troubled by the role of the teacher trustees in this situation. If they were made aware of this issue in February, why weren’t the affected paraprofessionals told immediately? Why did it take until June for them to learn what was happening? These are not minor questions. These are questions about people’s retirement, their financial security, and the responsibility that comes with representing others.

I recognize that the UFT has now filed a notice of claim seeking to protect the affected paraprofessionals, restore their pensions, forgive overpayments, and return money that may already have been recouped. After they originally said there is nothing they could do! Those retirees deserve every bit of protection and relief being sought.

But that does not erase the questions about what happened before then.

I am scared of the direction our union leadership is taking. I am scared that loyalty to a political caucus has become more important than loyalty to the members who put these leaders in office.

We cannot keep accepting this.

It is time to elect people who understand that a union position is not a personal entitlement. It is a responsibility. It is time to elect representatives who answer to the membership, who ask the hard questions, who demand transparency, and who put members first even when doing so is politically inconvenient.

This is our union. It belongs to the paraprofessionals, the teachers, the school-related professionals, and every member who pays dues and depends on their union to stand up for them.

To the leaders involved, my message is simple:

Shame on you. Please be better.

Our members deserve better. Our retirees deserve better. And our union deserves leadership that remembers who it is supposed to serve.

Loyalty to the members must always come before loyalty to a caucus or a president that just doesn’t seem to care.