Alyson Monzon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Spinner's avatar
Sharon Spinner
6d

My question is always why aren’t more paraprofessionals raising their voices? They are too busy struggling to keep their families and themselves afloat! We all deserve respect first! Then giving us that raise would not be an issue. But they DO NOT respect us.

Reply
Share
Linda's avatar
Linda
6d

🎯🎯🎯- For far too long living with wages that doesn’t keep up with the cost of living and poor working conditions have become the norm for paraprofessionals.

We must continue to raise our voices and demand better.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alyson Monzon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture