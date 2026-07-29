Alyson Monzon

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Ashley Rzonca's avatar
Ashley Rzonca
1d

Your message is exactly the one our union should be receiving. Instead the talk around this bill is really a closed door conversation and your chapter gets told what to expect and what to do instead of actual engagement. Questions are so important. We must keep asking them and also ask others to join us in our forever seeking to understand why people choose to decide things for us instead of talking to the people these decisions impact. A lot of solutions, that may have good intentions, often create more problems down the road. Many problems can be avoided when conversations are happening all of the time. Thank you for sharing your perspective.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
1d

Excellent article breaking down the issues and asking the relevant questions .

We as paraprofessionals are not allowed to have conversations about matters affecting our lives.

The Unity/ Mulgrew narrative has been used repeatedly without input from paraprofessionals- oh wait only the Unity staffers dictate what we need..

Just to be clear I applied to be on the contract negotiation team- shocking I was not picked !

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