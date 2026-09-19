Alyson Monzon

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Amal Young's avatar
Amal Young
Sep 20

This makes a lot of sense. One thing I'd add is the gap between what's expected of paras and how they're treated. Paras are expected to work so closely with teachers that no one walking into the room can tell who's who, yet the pay and per session rates look completely different. And for a para without a college degree, a sub's daily rate can actually be higher, which may be part of why some subs aren't rushing into permanent positions.

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Arthur Goldstein's avatar
Arthur Goldstein
Sep 21

I've known a lot of sub paras who wanted permanent positions. There'd be a freeze, and they'd have to wait. The school wasn't hiring, and they'd have to wait. This, that and the other. You're right. It's ridiculous. Another thing that's ridiculous is the fact that Mulgrew had enough money to grant paras a significant pensionable raise of 10K or more and opted to grant bonuses instead.

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