Alyson Monzon
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The Cost of Being a Para
We’re not asking for more. We’re asking to live.
Jul 3
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Alyson Monzon
49
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June 2026
Tell Them What We Really Do. The Conversation Starts With Us!
For too long, paraprofessionals have been talked about instead of listened to.
Jun 1
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Alyson Monzon
64
2
6
May 2026
Why I’m speaking up for us!
My name is Alyson Monzon, and I have been a paraprofessional in Queens for 11 years.
May 19
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Alyson Monzon
37
7
6
© 2026 Alyson Monzon
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